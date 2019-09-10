All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

17420 14th Dr SE

17420 14th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17420 14th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideally located Bothell home for Rent - This 4 bed 2.5 bath Bothell home is perfectly located right off Bothell Everett Highway. Close to several parks, in between downtown Bothell and the Mill Creek Town Center and only a few miles to major freeways. Home features hardwood floors on main floor, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, fenced backyard and spacious master with on suite bathroom. Nice open concept downstairs with an enclosed den. Fantastic North Shore schools!

To schedule a showing, visit the following link: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/58179a0c-6810-43fa-805b-c52b01c64f0a

Terms:
12 month lease
First, last and security deposit (equal to 1 months rent)
$48 application fee per adult

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3427453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17420 14th Dr SE have any available units?
17420 14th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
Is 17420 14th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
17420 14th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17420 14th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 17420 14th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 17420 14th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 17420 14th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 17420 14th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17420 14th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17420 14th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 17420 14th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 17420 14th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 17420 14th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17420 14th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17420 14th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17420 14th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17420 14th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
