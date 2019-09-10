17420 14th Dr SE

Amenities

Ideally located Bothell home for Rent - This 4 bed 2.5 bath Bothell home is perfectly located right off Bothell Everett Highway. Close to several parks, in between downtown Bothell and the Mill Creek Town Center and only a few miles to major freeways. Home features hardwood floors on main floor, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, fenced backyard and spacious master with on suite bathroom. Nice open concept downstairs with an enclosed den. Fantastic North Shore schools!



Terms:

12 month lease

First, last and security deposit (equal to 1 months rent)

$48 application fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



