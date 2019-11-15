All apartments in Mill Creek East
Mill Creek East, WA
17228 31st Dr SE
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

17228 31st Dr SE

17228 31st Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17228 31st Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Bothell -
Beautiful 5 bedroom home including one on the main floor. Hardwood flooring in the foyer and kitchen. Kitchen also features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island, with additional space for kitchen table, and patio access to private, fenced backyard with fruit trees. Open living room, formal dining room, and spacious family room with a fireplace and built in spaces for entertainment. Bonus area upstairs and two bedrooms with walk-in closets, including the master. Huge master bedroom with sloping ceiling and master bath featuring double sinks, deep soaking tub, tile flooring, and a spacious walk-in closet. No smoking and pets on approval only.

Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5059454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17228 31st Dr SE have any available units?
17228 31st Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 17228 31st Dr SE have?
Some of 17228 31st Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17228 31st Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
17228 31st Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17228 31st Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17228 31st Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 17228 31st Dr SE offer parking?
No, 17228 31st Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 17228 31st Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17228 31st Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17228 31st Dr SE have a pool?
No, 17228 31st Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 17228 31st Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 17228 31st Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17228 31st Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17228 31st Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17228 31st Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17228 31st Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
