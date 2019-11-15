17228 31st Dr SE

Amenities

North Bothell -

Beautiful 5 bedroom home including one on the main floor. Hardwood flooring in the foyer and kitchen. Kitchen also features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island, with additional space for kitchen table, and patio access to private, fenced backyard with fruit trees. Open living room, formal dining room, and spacious family room with a fireplace and built in spaces for entertainment. Bonus area upstairs and two bedrooms with walk-in closets, including the master. Huge master bedroom with sloping ceiling and master bath featuring double sinks, deep soaking tub, tile flooring, and a spacious walk-in closet. No smoking and pets on approval only.



Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5059454)