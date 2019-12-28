All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

16918 42nd Dr SE

16918 42nd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16918 42nd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four bedroom single-family home near Seattle Times Park.

Features:

- 4 bed / 2.5 bath
- Fully equipped kitchen
- Hardwood flooring
- Attached garage

More pictures and info coming soon!

Nearby schools include Cedar Wood Elementary School, Gateway Middle School and Gateway Middle School. The closest coffee shop is Buffalo Expresso II. Nearby restaurants include Calabria Ristorante Italiano, Garlic Jim's Mill Creek and Chick 5.

Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/16918-42Nd-Dr-Se-Bothell-WA-98012

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5397240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

