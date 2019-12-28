Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Four bedroom single-family home near Seattle Times Park.



Features:



- 4 bed / 2.5 bath

- Fully equipped kitchen

- Hardwood flooring

- Attached garage



More pictures and info coming soon!



Nearby schools include Cedar Wood Elementary School, Gateway Middle School and Gateway Middle School. The closest coffee shop is Buffalo Expresso II. Nearby restaurants include Calabria Ristorante Italiano, Garlic Jim's Mill Creek and Chick 5.



Rental Terms:



Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/16918-42Nd-Dr-Se-Bothell-WA-98012



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on AOC

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5397240)