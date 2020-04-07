All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 16609 41st Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
16609 41st Ave SE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

16609 41st Ave SE

16609 41st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

16609 41st Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great House for Rent - 6 MONTH RENT LEASE !!!!Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour.
Nice 5 bedroom 3 bath floor plan, 3200square feet, two-story stair case. Main floor has island kitchen with pantry, granite counters with stainless appliances, family room with fireplace, plus formal living/dining rooms. Main floor bedroom could also be used as office with full bath. Upstairs are double doors to the master suite with piece bath including soaking tub and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms. Outside is an entertainment deck and a fully fenced backyard. Wonderful newer neighborhood of very nice homes. Popular Northshore school district. House is located in cul-de-sac next to community park and steps away from newly built north creek high school. Close to freeways and shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16609 41st Ave SE have any available units?
16609 41st Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 16609 41st Ave SE have?
Some of 16609 41st Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16609 41st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
16609 41st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16609 41st Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 16609 41st Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 16609 41st Ave SE offer parking?
No, 16609 41st Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 16609 41st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16609 41st Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16609 41st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 16609 41st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 16609 41st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 16609 41st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16609 41st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16609 41st Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16609 41st Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16609 41st Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMill Creek East 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College