16609 41st Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Great House for Rent - 6 MONTH RENT LEASE !!!!Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour.

Nice 5 bedroom 3 bath floor plan, 3200square feet, two-story stair case. Main floor has island kitchen with pantry, granite counters with stainless appliances, family room with fireplace, plus formal living/dining rooms. Main floor bedroom could also be used as office with full bath. Upstairs are double doors to the master suite with piece bath including soaking tub and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms. Outside is an entertainment deck and a fully fenced backyard. Wonderful newer neighborhood of very nice homes. Popular Northshore school district. House is located in cul-de-sac next to community park and steps away from newly built north creek high school. Close to freeways and shopping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518416)