9621 14th Avenue E

Updated rambler in Tacoma on large lot with lots of parking! 2-bed, 1.5 bath home with all appliances included. Enjoy carpet-free living in this updated and refreshed home! The 5-piece main bath is large enough to share! Well-maintained level yards with beautiful landscaping and mature plantings. Oversized detached shop can handle several cars and equipment. Don't miss the other 2-car garage up front. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032