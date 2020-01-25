All apartments in Midland
1215 101st South E

1215 101st St E · No Longer Available
Location

1215 101st St E, Midland, WA 98445
Midland

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Consider yourself home in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Complete with 2100 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops! Nestled on a large lot with plenty of outside space and easy access to local freeways for commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Virtual Tour! https://youtu.be/hWOT2oWzyOk Step inside and notice the neutral paint, white mill work and flooring throughout. Off to your left is a spacious living room anchored in several large windows to allow for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and eat-in dining area. A slider door allows access to the outside. A convenient laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer hookups. The downstairs master boasts its own en suite bath with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. A sitting room and hall bath rounds out this level. Upstairs is a great bonus room with ceiling fan and 2 adorable bedrooms. The large, fenced backyard is perfect for BBQ's and gatherings. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 101st South E have any available units?
1215 101st South E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, WA.
What amenities does 1215 101st South E have?
Some of 1215 101st South E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 101st South E currently offering any rent specials?
1215 101st South E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 101st South E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 101st South E is pet friendly.
Does 1215 101st South E offer parking?
No, 1215 101st South E does not offer parking.
Does 1215 101st South E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 101st South E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 101st South E have a pool?
Yes, 1215 101st South E has a pool.
Does 1215 101st South E have accessible units?
No, 1215 101st South E does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 101st South E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 101st South E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 101st South E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 101st South E does not have units with air conditioning.
