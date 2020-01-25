1215 101st South E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Consider yourself home in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Complete with 2100 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops! Nestled on a large lot with plenty of outside space and easy access to local freeways for commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Virtual Tour! https://youtu.be/hWOT2oWzyOk Step inside and notice the neutral paint, white mill work and flooring throughout. Off to your left is a spacious living room anchored in several large windows to allow for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and eat-in dining area. A slider door allows access to the outside. A convenient laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer hookups. The downstairs master boasts its own en suite bath with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. A sitting room and hall bath rounds out this level. Upstairs is a great bonus room with ceiling fan and 2 adorable bedrooms. The large, fenced backyard is perfect for BBQ's and gatherings. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.