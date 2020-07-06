All apartments in Medical Lake
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

828 N Kelsea St.

828 Kelsea St · (253) 733-1317
Location

828 Kelsea St, Medical Lake, WA 99022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$1,845

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1913 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious split entry home in Medical Lake. Easy commute to Fairchild AFB, the new Amazon distribution center, and Downtown Spokane!

*Living room with gas fireplace
*Kitchen appliances include range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave
*Sliders off of the kitchen/dining area lead out to a deck
*Master suite with master bathroom
*Large downstairs family room
*Laundry room with full-size washer and dryer
*Sprinkler system for front and back yards
*Gas heat and central air
*Two car garage with opener
*No Pets
*No Smoking

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 N Kelsea St. have any available units?
828 N Kelsea St. has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 828 N Kelsea St. have?
Some of 828 N Kelsea St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 N Kelsea St. currently offering any rent specials?
828 N Kelsea St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 N Kelsea St. pet-friendly?
No, 828 N Kelsea St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medical Lake.
Does 828 N Kelsea St. offer parking?
Yes, 828 N Kelsea St. offers parking.
Does 828 N Kelsea St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 N Kelsea St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 N Kelsea St. have a pool?
No, 828 N Kelsea St. does not have a pool.
Does 828 N Kelsea St. have accessible units?
No, 828 N Kelsea St. does not have accessible units.
Does 828 N Kelsea St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 N Kelsea St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 828 N Kelsea St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 828 N Kelsea St. has units with air conditioning.
