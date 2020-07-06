828 N Kelsea St.

Amenities
Spacious split entry home in Medical Lake. Easy commute to Fairchild AFB, the new Amazon distribution center, and Downtown Spokane!
*Living room with gas fireplace
*Kitchen appliances include range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave
*Sliders off of the kitchen/dining area lead out to a deck
*Master suite with master bathroom
*Large downstairs family room
*Laundry room with full-size washer and dryer
*Sprinkler system for front and back yards
*Gas heat and central air
*Two car garage with opener
*No Pets
*No Smoking
*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.