/
/
medical lake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Medical Lake, WA📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 E Spence St
905 Spence Street, Medical Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
4 BED, 2.5 BATH - MEDICAL LAKE - PET FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Medical Lake.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
324 E Frederick Ave
324 East Frederick Avenue, Medical Lake, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2216 sqft
Amazing, well cared for Medical Lake split entry home. Minutes to Fairchild AFB, Amazon Distribution Center, and Downtown Spokane.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1005 N Stanley
1005 Stanley Street, Medical Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
1005 N. Stanley St. Medical Lake, WA - This fantastic 4 level home is located on a quiet street in the heart of Medical Lake.
Results within 10 miles of Medical Lake
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
89 Units Available
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
Studio
$855
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1010 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
8 Units Available
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
$760
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1255 sqft
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 S. Lawson St.
933 South Lawson Street, Airway Heights, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
Beautifully Remodeled Rancher in Airway Heights 3+bedrooms 2 bath - Must see inside this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms with an additional family room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Master bedroom with private full bath.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13008 W 2nd Ave
13008 W 2nd Ave, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
BRAND NEW! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Airway Heights Rancher - A wonderful opportunity to live in a new Viking home in the Traditions at Airway Heights! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great room, spacious master with equally generous master bath,
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1613 6th St.
1613 6th Street, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1613 6th St. - This cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bath rancher has hardwood floors and carpet throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
7024 S Mudlen
7024 South Mulden Street, Spokane County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2216 sqft
Spacious story home. Conveniently located minutes to I-90, Fairchild AFB, Downtown Spokane, and the airport! *Main floor has large formal living room, dining room, den, and kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Medical Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,760.
Some of the colleges located in the Medical Lake area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Medical Lake from include Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Cheney, and Liberty Lake.