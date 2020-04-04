Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

1005 N. Stanley St. Medical Lake, WA - This fantastic 4 level home is located on a quiet street in the heart of Medical Lake. Enjoy the peace and quiet of being away from the city, without sacrificing convenience!



This home has been polished from the ground up, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, a lower level work out room and 4th bedroom which could be used as a great theater room. Quartz counter tops and built in pantry storage behind the barn door completes this great kitchen. Fenced back yard with new deck and over-sized 2 car garage is just the icing on the cake!



Come take a look at this home today!



