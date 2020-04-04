All apartments in Medical Lake
Medical Lake, WA
1005 N Stanley
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

1005 N Stanley

1005 Stanley Street · (509) 342-7794
Medical Lake
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Location

1005 Stanley Street, Medical Lake, WA 99022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 N Stanley · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
1005 N. Stanley St. Medical Lake, WA - This fantastic 4 level home is located on a quiet street in the heart of Medical Lake. Enjoy the peace and quiet of being away from the city, without sacrificing convenience!

This home has been polished from the ground up, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, a lower level work out room and 4th bedroom which could be used as a great theater room. Quartz counter tops and built in pantry storage behind the barn door completes this great kitchen. Fenced back yard with new deck and over-sized 2 car garage is just the icing on the cake!

Come take a look at this home today!

To apply online or view our rental criteria, please visit www.nukeyrealty.com/rental-application

To get more information, or schedule a showing time, call (509)342-7794

We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports.

$40.00 Application fee per adult.
$75.00 Non-refundable processing fee due at time of lease signing.

(RLNE5619962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 N Stanley have any available units?
1005 N Stanley has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1005 N Stanley have?
Some of 1005 N Stanley's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 N Stanley currently offering any rent specials?
1005 N Stanley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 N Stanley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 N Stanley is pet friendly.
Does 1005 N Stanley offer parking?
Yes, 1005 N Stanley does offer parking.
Does 1005 N Stanley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 N Stanley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 N Stanley have a pool?
No, 1005 N Stanley does not have a pool.
Does 1005 N Stanley have accessible units?
No, 1005 N Stanley does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 N Stanley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 N Stanley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 N Stanley have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 N Stanley does not have units with air conditioning.
