Meadowdale, WA
1803 178th St SW
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1803 178th St SW

1803 178th St SW · No Longer Available
Location

1803 178th St SW, Meadowdale, WA 98026

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1803 178th St SW Available 03/01/20 Contemporary Home Located In Lynnwood! - Welcome to Aldercrest! This spacious floorplan offers 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 1,479 sq ft of living space. The modern kitchen features: stove, dishwasher, microwave, and gorgeous cabinetry perfectly accented with tile back splash and quartz counters. The Great Room concept gives it an open and welcoming feel along with a small balcony! Gorgeous gas fireplace and high quality window treatments. Two car garage with closet space. A/C in living space & master with space heaters in the remaining rooms. Recess lighting throughout and plenty of windows for natural light.

Great location near the Alderwood Mall, shopping & restaurants, parks & trails. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and Park & Ride!!!

Elementary School:Martha Lake
Middle School:Alderwood
High School:Lynnwood

~Utilities paid by tenant(s).
~Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

(RLNE4725293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

