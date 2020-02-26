Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1803 178th St SW Available 03/01/20 Contemporary Home Located In Lynnwood! - Welcome to Aldercrest! This spacious floorplan offers 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 1,479 sq ft of living space. The modern kitchen features: stove, dishwasher, microwave, and gorgeous cabinetry perfectly accented with tile back splash and quartz counters. The Great Room concept gives it an open and welcoming feel along with a small balcony! Gorgeous gas fireplace and high quality window treatments. Two car garage with closet space. A/C in living space & master with space heaters in the remaining rooms. Recess lighting throughout and plenty of windows for natural light.



Great location near the Alderwood Mall, shopping & restaurants, parks & trails. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and Park & Ride!!!



Elementary School:Martha Lake

Middle School:Alderwood

High School:Lynnwood



~Utilities paid by tenant(s).

~Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



(RLNE4725293)