3824 E. 1st Ave. - This adorable and tastefully updated 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home has 1000sqft. of living space and is situated in the Mead area. This property has full fenced back yard, shed, sprinkler system, off street parking, washer and dryer hookups and forced air.



This property is pet friendly allowing 1 small pet up to 50lbs maximum weight and requiring a $200 non-refundable pet fee



$40.00 Application fee per adult

$75.00 Non-refundable processing fee due at time of lease signing.



We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



To apply online and view our rental criteria please visit https://nukeyrealty.com/rental-application



No Cats Allowed



