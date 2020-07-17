All apartments in Mead
3824 E. 1st Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3824 E. 1st Ave.

3824 East 1st Street · (509) 342-7794
Location

3824 East 1st Street, Mead, WA 99021
Mead

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3824 E. 1st Ave. · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
3824 E. 1st Ave. - This adorable and tastefully updated 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home has 1000sqft. of living space and is situated in the Mead area. This property has full fenced back yard, shed, sprinkler system, off street parking, washer and dryer hookups and forced air.

This property is pet friendly allowing 1 small pet up to 50lbs maximum weight and requiring a $200 non-refundable pet fee

$40.00 Application fee per adult
$75.00 Non-refundable processing fee due at time of lease signing.

We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

To apply online and view our rental criteria please visit https://nukeyrealty.com/rental-application

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5862194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

