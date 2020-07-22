8 Apartments for rent in Grays Harbor County, WA📍
115 Garfield
115 Garfield St, Hoquiam, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
Updated Cottage! - Cozy Pacific Northwest style cottage! The perfect place to call home. 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, Roomy kitchen with bar seating! (RLNE5920439)
508 Simpson Street
508 Simpson Ave, Aberdeen, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1844 sqft
508 Simpson, Aberdeen - 4 bedroom, 3 bath house with deck and a 3 bay shop. Completely remodeled inside. Private back yard, separate one car garage with sunroom. Must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2266320)
302 N 17th St.
302 N 17th St, Elma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
Elma duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with fireplace and garages separating the units. Outside will be painted when the weather/time permits. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2013788)
1906 W 2nd St.
1906 W 2nd St, Aberdeen, WA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1140 sqft
1906 W 2nd St. Available 05/18/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Aberdeen - Clean, freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near schools and stores. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785900)
212 S Washington
212 S Washington St, Aberdeen, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
832 sqft
Cute little 2 bedroom - (RLNE5716923)
1026 Lindstorm
1026 Lindstrom St, Aberdeen, WA
2 Bedrooms
$775
2bd 1ba - This 2 bd 1ba duplex has just been re-done, The water and sewer paid, Comes with a Washer and Dryer. Decorative Fire Place. Tenant Pays garbage No Pets Allowed (RLNE4173789)
519 Duffy St.
519 Duffy St, Aberdeen, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1403 sqft
Gorgeous and spacious 2 + bedroom, 1 bath home in Aberdeen - This house is a must see! Move in ready, spacious living room, open kitchen, large laundry room that could also be used as a play room or office space. Large deck, fenced back yard.
5341 West State Hwy 108
5341 West State Highway 108, Mason County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
- (RLNE5599246)
Apartment Rentals in Grays Harbor County start at $750/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Grays Harbor County area include University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, City University of Seattle, Clover Park Technical College, and Saint Martin's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
