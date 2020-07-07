8518 66th Plaza North East

Amenities

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Jotasha @ Renters Warehouse for details, 253.201.1554. Beautiful Harbour Home in Rock Creek. Corner lot 2,503 sq ft 3 bed home has a den on the mail level, a bonus room and laundry room on the second level. Enjoy your gas fire place while down stairs & in the retreat in your master bedroom. Kitchen w/ granite counter-tops, island. Surround sound included, double dishwasher, double oven & centralized AC. Located close to Hwy 9 and I-5. Dogs accepted w/additional deposit. Rent: $2,395/mo, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee & $7/mo reporting fee. Dogs accepted w/ deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.