8329 77th Avenue N.E.

Sunset Hills home with inviting front porch, beautiful views of Olympic Mountains and the Sound in cul de sac. Newly painted, lots of cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances. Formal living room plus family room off the kitchen with gas fire place & sliding glass door to fully fenced back yard. Master suite has full bath & walk-in closet. Plenty of driveway parking plus attached 2 car garage. Close to Cedarcrest Golf Course, schools, shopping, I5 & HWY 9. Animals are case by case. Tenants pay all utilities (WSG, gas, electric). Move in cost: First, Last, Refundable Security $1500, Non refundable Cleaning fee $250. One year lease.