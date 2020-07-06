All apartments in Marysville
Last updated January 11 2020 at 11:48 AM

8329 77th Avenue N.E.

8329 77th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8329 77th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
****Showings by appointment only****

Sunset Hills home with inviting front porch, beautiful views of Olympic Mountains and the Sound in cul de sac. Newly painted, lots of cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances. Formal living room plus family room off the kitchen with gas fire place & sliding glass door to fully fenced back yard. Master suite has full bath & walk-in closet. Plenty of driveway parking plus attached 2 car garage. Close to Cedarcrest Golf Course, schools, shopping, I5 & HWY 9. Animals are case by case. Tenants pay all utilities (WSG, gas, electric). Move in cost: First, Last, Refundable Security $1500, Non refundable Cleaning fee $250. One year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8329 77th Avenue N.E. have any available units?
8329 77th Avenue N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8329 77th Avenue N.E. have?
Some of 8329 77th Avenue N.E.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8329 77th Avenue N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
8329 77th Avenue N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8329 77th Avenue N.E. pet-friendly?
No, 8329 77th Avenue N.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 8329 77th Avenue N.E. offer parking?
Yes, 8329 77th Avenue N.E. offers parking.
Does 8329 77th Avenue N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8329 77th Avenue N.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8329 77th Avenue N.E. have a pool?
No, 8329 77th Avenue N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 8329 77th Avenue N.E. have accessible units?
No, 8329 77th Avenue N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 8329 77th Avenue N.E. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8329 77th Avenue N.E. has units with dishwashers.

