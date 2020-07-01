Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. Available 12/01/19 Marysville Home For The Holidays - Avail 12/1! - Be home and settled for the Holidays in this well maintained split level home with large bonus room just waiting for

presents and holiday decor...Available on or before December 1st!



This clean and spacious 3 bedroom/3bath home features over 1670 sq ft, fresh interior paint, newer carpet and huge fenced backyard. Open and inviting living room has lots of natural light, gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Sunny and bright kitchen provides lots of counter space, large pantry and attached dining area with slider to entertainment sized deck and large fenced backyard. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and attached bath with double vanity. Second bedroom and roomy hall bath round out upper level. The lower level features huge family room, full bath, large laundry room and spacious third bedroom. Huge 2 car attached garage provides ample off-street parking and plenty of storage.



Desirable location in sought after community with walking trails and community park. Easy commute access, minutes to I5 and Naval Station Everett. Close to schools, shopping and amenities. Pets considered on case-by-case basis, with additional deposit.



First month's rent + security deposit and applicable pet deposit due at move-in. $38.00 per adult application fee. Application link provided after viewing property. Holding deposit due upon approval of application.



For more information contact Judy Bradley

425-602-1175 judybradley@cbbain.com



(RLNE5331089)