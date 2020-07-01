All apartments in Marysville
5011 - 60th Avenue N.E.

5011 60th Avenue Northeast
Location

5011 60th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. Available 12/01/19 Marysville Home For The Holidays - Avail 12/1! - Be home and settled for the Holidays in this well maintained split level home with large bonus room just waiting for
presents and holiday decor...Available on or before December 1st!

This clean and spacious 3 bedroom/3bath home features over 1670 sq ft, fresh interior paint, newer carpet and huge fenced backyard. Open and inviting living room has lots of natural light, gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Sunny and bright kitchen provides lots of counter space, large pantry and attached dining area with slider to entertainment sized deck and large fenced backyard. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and attached bath with double vanity. Second bedroom and roomy hall bath round out upper level. The lower level features huge family room, full bath, large laundry room and spacious third bedroom. Huge 2 car attached garage provides ample off-street parking and plenty of storage.

Desirable location in sought after community with walking trails and community park. Easy commute access, minutes to I5 and Naval Station Everett. Close to schools, shopping and amenities. Pets considered on case-by-case basis, with additional deposit.

First month's rent + security deposit and applicable pet deposit due at move-in. $38.00 per adult application fee. Application link provided after viewing property. Holding deposit due upon approval of application.

For more information contact Judy Bradley
425-602-1175 judybradley@cbbain.com

(RLNE5331089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. have any available units?
5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. have?
Some of 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. is pet friendly.
Does 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. offer parking?
Yes, 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. offers parking.
Does 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. have a pool?
No, 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. have accessible units?
No, 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 - 60th Avenue N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.

