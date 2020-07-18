Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

809 150th St SW Available 07/29/19 4 Bedroom In Lynnwood With A Spacious Backyard! - Please use this contact information to schedule a tour: kvondrell at gmail dot com



Spacious and light filled 4 bedroom home in a quiet cut-de-sac! Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space that leads into the family room. Good size bedrooms and master bedroom has an ensuite bath. Large deck that is great for entertaining, along with a spacious backyard.



The location is a premium at this home. Shopping, dining, and entertainment is only minutes away at the Mill Creek Town Center. You will surely love this home!??

It is available 07/29/19. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



