All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 809 150th St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
809 150th St SW
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

809 150th St SW

809 150th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

809 150th Place Southwest, Martha Lake, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
809 150th St SW Available 07/29/19 4 Bedroom In Lynnwood With A Spacious Backyard! - Please use this contact information to schedule a tour: kvondrell at gmail dot com

Spacious and light filled 4 bedroom home in a quiet cut-de-sac! Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space that leads into the family room. Good size bedrooms and master bedroom has an ensuite bath. Large deck that is great for entertaining, along with a spacious backyard.

The location is a premium at this home. Shopping, dining, and entertainment is only minutes away at the Mill Creek Town Center. You will surely love this home!??
?
It is available 07/29/19. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE4014903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 150th St SW have any available units?
809 150th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 809 150th St SW have?
Some of 809 150th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 150th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
809 150th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 150th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 150th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 809 150th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 809 150th St SW offers parking.
Does 809 150th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 150th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 150th St SW have a pool?
No, 809 150th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 809 150th St SW have accessible units?
No, 809 150th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 809 150th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 150th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 150th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 150th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMartha Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
Martha Lake 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMartha Lake 3 Bedroom Apartments
Martha Lake Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WABurlington, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College