25 159th PL SE

Near Mill Creek Town Center...... -

This home is located in the Woodland Place subdivision. The first floor features a 2-story entry, spacious hallway that leads to the large family room. The spacious kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances overlooks the family room. Off the kitchen, there is a mudroom that leads to the two-car garage. The upper level features the master bedroom with 5-piece en-suite, two additional large bedrooms, large bonus room and a spacious laundry room. This home is within walking distance to Mill Creek Town Center, 1 mile to I-5 and less than 4 miles to Alderwood Mall. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $8,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually), no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



