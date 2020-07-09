All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

25 159th PL SE

25 159th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

25 159th Pl SE, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Near Mill Creek Town Center...... -
This home is located in the Woodland Place subdivision. The first floor features a 2-story entry, spacious hallway that leads to the large family room. The spacious kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances overlooks the family room. Off the kitchen, there is a mudroom that leads to the two-car garage. The upper level features the master bedroom with 5-piece en-suite, two additional large bedrooms, large bonus room and a spacious laundry room. This home is within walking distance to Mill Creek Town Center, 1 mile to I-5 and less than 4 miles to Alderwood Mall. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $8,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually), no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE2218359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 159th PL SE have any available units?
25 159th PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
Is 25 159th PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
25 159th PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 159th PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 25 159th PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 25 159th PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 25 159th PL SE offers parking.
Does 25 159th PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 159th PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 159th PL SE have a pool?
No, 25 159th PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 25 159th PL SE have accessible units?
No, 25 159th PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 25 159th PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 159th PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 159th PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 159th PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.

