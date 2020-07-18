All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
19312 37th Ave SE Unit C
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

19312 37th Ave SE Unit C

19312 37th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19312 37th Ave SE, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
3 Bed plus Loft @ Central Park!!! - Available NOW!!! - This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath gem in the Central Park community is available to move into NOW!!! The home features gorgeous interiors such as stainless steel appliances, textured laminate hardwood floors, beautiful cabinetry, tile back splash and slab quartz counters. Master spa-like retreat includes walk in closet. High ceilings, an abundance amount of natural sunlight, beautiful details throughout and 2 car garage.

Central Park includes private amenities such as a community park, playground, sport court and covered pavilion with picnic tables. Award winning Northshore School District: Fernwood Elementary, Skyview Middle School
and North Creek High School. Easy access to 405 and Hwy 9. Close to North Creek trail and Tambark Creek park.

12/18/24 month lease options! Tenant pays all utilities.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2700.00
-Deposit: $2700.00 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.

(RLNE4963044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C have any available units?
19312 37th Ave SE Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C have?
Some of 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
19312 37th Ave SE Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C offers parking.
Does 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C have a pool?
No, 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C have accessible units?
No, 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 19312 37th Ave SE Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMartha Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
Martha Lake 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMartha Lake 3 Bedroom Apartments
Martha Lake Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WABurlington, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College