19312 37th Ave SE Unit C

3 Bed plus Loft @ Central Park!!! - Available NOW!!! - This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath gem in the Central Park community is available to move into NOW!!! The home features gorgeous interiors such as stainless steel appliances, textured laminate hardwood floors, beautiful cabinetry, tile back splash and slab quartz counters. Master spa-like retreat includes walk in closet. High ceilings, an abundance amount of natural sunlight, beautiful details throughout and 2 car garage.



Central Park includes private amenities such as a community park, playground, sport court and covered pavilion with picnic tables. Award winning Northshore School District: Fernwood Elementary, Skyview Middle School

and North Creek High School. Easy access to 405 and Hwy 9. Close to North Creek trail and Tambark Creek park.



12/18/24 month lease options! Tenant pays all utilities.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2700.00

-Deposit: $2700.00 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.



