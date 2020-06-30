All apartments in Martha Lake
18910 Bothell Everett Hwy C1
18910 Bothell Everett Hwy C1

18910 Bothell-Everett Highway · No Longer Available
Location

18910 Bothell-Everett Highway, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Application Pending! Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Bothell/Mill Creek.. Pet Friendly Community!!!!! - Beautifully remodeled 2 story end-unit townhome in convenient Bothell location. Open main floor boasts remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters, new cabinets/SS appliances, new flooring downstairs, new doors, wood fireplace, rear patio, all bathrooms updated, and fresh paint! Upstairs features new carpets, large master with its own bathroom & 2 more bedrooms & full bath upstairs. 1 assigned parking space., lots of additional parking available.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1750
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $300

PET POLICY: Small pets only. $250 per pet deposit. Pet screening fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, sewer, garbage

SQ FT: 1110

YEAR BUILT: 1988

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Park North Condominiums

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodside
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Heatherwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Henry M Jackson
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5599361)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

