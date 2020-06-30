18910 Bothell Everett Hwy C1

Amenities

Application Pending! Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Bothell/Mill Creek.. Pet Friendly Community!!!!! - Beautifully remodeled 2 story end-unit townhome in convenient Bothell location. Open main floor boasts remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters, new cabinets/SS appliances, new flooring downstairs, new doors, wood fireplace, rear patio, all bathrooms updated, and fresh paint! Upstairs features new carpets, large master with its own bathroom & 2 more bedrooms & full bath upstairs. 1 assigned parking space., lots of additional parking available.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1750

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $300



PET POLICY: Small pets only. $250 per pet deposit. Pet screening fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, sewer, garbage



SQ FT: 1110



YEAR BUILT: 1988



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Park North Condominiums



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodside

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Heatherwood

HIGH SCHOOL: Henry M Jackson

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5599361)