18910 Bothell Everett Hwy C1

Application Pending! Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Bothell/Mill Creek.. Pet Friendly Community!!!!! - Beautifully remodeled 2 story end-unit townhome in convenient Bothell location. Open main floor boasts remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters, new cabinets/SS appliances, new flooring downstairs, new doors, wood fireplace, rear patio, all bathrooms updated, and fresh paint! Upstairs features new carpets, large master with its own bathroom & 2 more bedrooms & full bath upstairs. 1 assigned parking space., lots of additional parking available.
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1750
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $300
PET POLICY: Small pets only. $250 per pet deposit. Pet screening fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, sewer, garbage
SQ FT: 1110
YEAR BUILT: 1988
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Park North Condominiums
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodside
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Heatherwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Henry M Jackson
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
