18026 North Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled Rambler on Large Lot near Lynnwood High/Floral Hills - Lovely rambler remodel! Attractive 3 bedroom1 bath with large family room that could be a master bedroom. Brick rambler (now appx. 1,500 SF) with light open floor plan and total covered area with enclosed patio approx. 2,000 SF. New spacious kitchen with granite slab counters, glass back splash, breakfast bar, plus lots of cabinets and counter space. New stainless steal appliances. Large family room with several closets for storage. Living room with brick fireplace, dining room opens to huge covered patio with wind screening. Full size washer/dryer. All new vinyl windows, new laminate (hardwood style) flooring, crown molding. Large corner lot fully fenced, garage, attached storage building/work shop and lots of on site parking. Great location in about 5-7 minutes to both I-5 or 405 Freeways. About 10 minutes to Alderwood Mall/Restaurants and other convenient venues. Drive to downtown Seattle takes about 20-30 minutes or to Boeing Everett. About 15-20 minutes to Edmonds beaches. .......................................................................

Open House: Tue.(7/9) 3:30 PM- 4:30 PM & Wed (7/10) 5:00 PM -6:00 PM

Requirements: No Smoking. Credit score(s) 620 or higher. Household monthly income $6,000 (verified) or more with annual income $72,000.00+. No previous evictions. Pet deposit may vary. Employment 2+ years. Credit approval/references required.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leasing: 1 year lease minimum. Owners prefer longer leases/renewals. To move in will need: First months rent $2100.00 & $2100 Security Deposit. If pets, they must be approved and an additional deposit will be required. If credit issue,s owner may require last months rent to be paid in advance.



(RLNE2632458)