Martha Lake, WA
18026 North Road
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

18026 North Road

18026 North Road · No Longer Available
Location

18026 North Road, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled Rambler on Large Lot near Lynnwood High/Floral Hills - Lovely rambler remodel! Attractive 3 bedroom1 bath with large family room that could be a master bedroom. Brick rambler (now appx. 1,500 SF) with light open floor plan and total covered area with enclosed patio approx. 2,000 SF. New spacious kitchen with granite slab counters, glass back splash, breakfast bar, plus lots of cabinets and counter space. New stainless steal appliances. Large family room with several closets for storage. Living room with brick fireplace, dining room opens to huge covered patio with wind screening. Full size washer/dryer. All new vinyl windows, new laminate (hardwood style) flooring, crown molding. Large corner lot fully fenced, garage, attached storage building/work shop and lots of on site parking. Great location in about 5-7 minutes to both I-5 or 405 Freeways. About 10 minutes to Alderwood Mall/Restaurants and other convenient venues. Drive to downtown Seattle takes about 20-30 minutes or to Boeing Everett. About 15-20 minutes to Edmonds beaches. .......................................................................
Open House: Tue.(7/9) 3:30 PM- 4:30 PM & Wed (7/10) 5:00 PM -6:00 PM
Requirements: No Smoking. Credit score(s) 620 or higher. Household monthly income $6,000 (verified) or more with annual income $72,000.00+. No previous evictions. Pet deposit may vary. Employment 2+ years. Credit approval/references required.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leasing: 1 year lease minimum. Owners prefer longer leases/renewals. To move in will need: First months rent $2100.00 & $2100 Security Deposit. If pets, they must be approved and an additional deposit will be required. If credit issue,s owner may require last months rent to be paid in advance.

(RLNE2632458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18026 North Road have any available units?
18026 North Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18026 North Road have?
Some of 18026 North Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18026 North Road currently offering any rent specials?
18026 North Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18026 North Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 18026 North Road is pet friendly.
Does 18026 North Road offer parking?
Yes, 18026 North Road offers parking.
Does 18026 North Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18026 North Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18026 North Road have a pool?
No, 18026 North Road does not have a pool.
Does 18026 North Road have accessible units?
No, 18026 North Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18026 North Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18026 North Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18026 North Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18026 North Road does not have units with air conditioning.
