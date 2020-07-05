All apartments in Martha Lake
17025 Larch Way Upper Unit
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

17025 Larch Way Upper Unit

17025 Larch Way · No Longer Available
Location

17025 Larch Way, Martha Lake, WA 98037

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Available NOW! Spacious Home in Lynnwood! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house near Martha Lake is ready to ready to call home! The first thing you'll notice is the charming brickwork exterior, lush green grass, and cherry blossom trees! Walk into open layout floor plan that features bay windows, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace and skylights. This home does not skimp on space! There are multiple large closets throughout, a utility and laundry room, and a pantry. The kitchen has white cabinets and dark hardwood floors that pop- the type of kitchen everyone is wanting right now! All bedrooms are spacious and large enough for king size beds with room to spare. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom both have access to the deck and backyard. Backyard is a shared space with tenant that lives in basement. Very close to I-5, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, parks and bus routes.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SQ FT: 2100

YEAR BUILT: 1990

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Martha Lake

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Martha Lake
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698932)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit have any available units?
17025 Larch Way Upper Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit have?
Some of 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit currently offering any rent specials?
17025 Larch Way Upper Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit pet-friendly?
No, 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit offer parking?
No, 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit does not offer parking.
Does 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit have a pool?
No, 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit does not have a pool.
Does 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit have accessible units?
No, 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 17025 Larch Way Upper Unit does not have units with air conditioning.

