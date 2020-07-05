17025 Larch Way Upper Unit

Amenities

Available NOW! Spacious Home in Lynnwood! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house near Martha Lake is ready to ready to call home! The first thing you'll notice is the charming brickwork exterior, lush green grass, and cherry blossom trees! Walk into open layout floor plan that features bay windows, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace and skylights. This home does not skimp on space! There are multiple large closets throughout, a utility and laundry room, and a pantry. The kitchen has white cabinets and dark hardwood floors that pop- the type of kitchen everyone is wanting right now! All bedrooms are spacious and large enough for king size beds with room to spare. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom both have access to the deck and backyard. Backyard is a shared space with tenant that lives in basement. Very close to I-5, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, parks and bus routes.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2000

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $400



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT: 2100



YEAR BUILT: 1990



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Martha Lake



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Martha Lake

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood

HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



