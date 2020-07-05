17025 Larch Way Upper Unit

Amenities
Available NOW! Spacious Home in Lynnwood! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house near Martha Lake is ready to ready to call home! The first thing you'll notice is the charming brickwork exterior, lush green grass, and cherry blossom trees! Walk into open layout floor plan that features bay windows, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace and skylights. This home does not skimp on space! There are multiple large closets throughout, a utility and laundry room, and a pantry. The kitchen has white cabinets and dark hardwood floors that pop- the type of kitchen everyone is wanting right now! All bedrooms are spacious and large enough for king size beds with room to spare. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom both have access to the deck and backyard. Backyard is a shared space with tenant that lives in basement. Very close to I-5, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, parks and bus routes.
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
PET POLICY: No Pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SQ FT: 2100
YEAR BUILT: 1990
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Martha Lake
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Martha Lake
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Alderwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Lynnwood
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5698932)