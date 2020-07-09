16818 North Rd

Amenities

All Inclusive 1 Bed Garden Apartment for One - Property Id: 173697



Charming and unique! This lovely Garden Apartment has a Private Entrance and Deck just steps away from a Dedicated Parking space with Security lighting, The Level Yard is filled with lush Gardens that create a restful and Pleasant View. The Comfortable Kitchen is filled with cheerful morning sunlight and the Dining Room catches the late afternoon light in the heart of this Home. A sparkly clean all updated Full Bath and a Large Bedroom with an Over-sized Closet and French Door leading out to a second Private Deck complete the floor plan.



Your living expenses are defined here because your rental payment includes the Water, Sewer, Trash, Recycling and also your Heat and Air Conditioning!



Convenient Location near Martha Lake for easy connection in minutes to both I-5 and 405, plus all the back roads to avoid traffic you could ever desire!



On septic, so suitable for One Occupant only.

Welcome Home!

No Dogs Allowed



