Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
16818 North Rd
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

16818 North Rd

16818 North Road · No Longer Available
Location

16818 North Road, Martha Lake, WA 98037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
All Inclusive 1 Bed Garden Apartment for One - Property Id: 173697

Charming and unique! This lovely Garden Apartment has a Private Entrance and Deck just steps away from a Dedicated Parking space with Security lighting, The Level Yard is filled with lush Gardens that create a restful and Pleasant View. The Comfortable Kitchen is filled with cheerful morning sunlight and the Dining Room catches the late afternoon light in the heart of this Home. A sparkly clean all updated Full Bath and a Large Bedroom with an Over-sized Closet and French Door leading out to a second Private Deck complete the floor plan.

Your living expenses are defined here because your rental payment includes the Water, Sewer, Trash, Recycling and also your Heat and Air Conditioning!

Convenient Location near Martha Lake for easy connection in minutes to both I-5 and 405, plus all the back roads to avoid traffic you could ever desire!

On septic, so suitable for One Occupant only.
Welcome Home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173697p
Property Id 173697

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5291390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16818 North Rd have any available units?
16818 North Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 16818 North Rd have?
Some of 16818 North Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16818 North Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16818 North Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16818 North Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 16818 North Rd is pet friendly.
Does 16818 North Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16818 North Rd offers parking.
Does 16818 North Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16818 North Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16818 North Rd have a pool?
No, 16818 North Rd does not have a pool.
Does 16818 North Rd have accessible units?
No, 16818 North Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16818 North Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16818 North Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 16818 North Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16818 North Rd has units with air conditioning.

