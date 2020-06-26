16518 2nd Drive SE

Amenities

Welcome to Abbey Road.... Urban three bedroom - Welcome Home to this Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in desirable Abbey Road! Enjoy the Open Concept Main Floor featuring 9' Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, Gas Fireplace with Impressive painted wood Mantel and Tile Surround, & Built-in Speakers. Entertainers' Kitchen with Granite Slab counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances, Abundance of Storage & Eating Bar. Upper Level Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and 5-piece Master Bath with Granite Slab counters and double vanity. Convenient Upper Level Laundry Room with plenty of space for storage and Linen Closet. This home also includes 2 Upper level Guest Bedrooms, Main Level Office space or Music Room, Large Lower Level Bonus Room Wired for Surround Sound that's perfect for a Home Theater, Hydronic Heating & Three parks all within a mile of Mill Creek Town Center. 2 car Garage plus extra room for Storage. Conveniently located near Alderwood & Boeing with Easy Access to I-5 & I-405!



Tenant pays all utilities/Deposit equal to one months rent

NO PETS PLEASE AT THIS HOME



PLEASE CALL DEBBIE TO VIEW AT 206-999-0336



