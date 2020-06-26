All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 16518 2nd Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
16518 2nd Drive SE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

16518 2nd Drive SE

16518 2nd Park SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

16518 2nd Park SE, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to Abbey Road.... Urban three bedroom - Welcome Home to this Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in desirable Abbey Road! Enjoy the Open Concept Main Floor featuring 9' Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, Gas Fireplace with Impressive painted wood Mantel and Tile Surround, & Built-in Speakers. Entertainers' Kitchen with Granite Slab counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances, Abundance of Storage & Eating Bar. Upper Level Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and 5-piece Master Bath with Granite Slab counters and double vanity. Convenient Upper Level Laundry Room with plenty of space for storage and Linen Closet. This home also includes 2 Upper level Guest Bedrooms, Main Level Office space or Music Room, Large Lower Level Bonus Room Wired for Surround Sound that's perfect for a Home Theater, Hydronic Heating & Three parks all within a mile of Mill Creek Town Center. 2 car Garage plus extra room for Storage. Conveniently located near Alderwood & Boeing with Easy Access to I-5 & I-405!

Tenant pays all utilities/Deposit equal to one months rent
NO PETS PLEASE AT THIS HOME

PLEASE CALL DEBBIE TO VIEW AT 206-999-0336

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4159555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16518 2nd Drive SE have any available units?
16518 2nd Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 16518 2nd Drive SE have?
Some of 16518 2nd Drive SE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16518 2nd Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
16518 2nd Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16518 2nd Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 16518 2nd Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 16518 2nd Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 16518 2nd Drive SE offers parking.
Does 16518 2nd Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16518 2nd Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16518 2nd Drive SE have a pool?
No, 16518 2nd Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 16518 2nd Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 16518 2nd Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16518 2nd Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16518 2nd Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16518 2nd Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16518 2nd Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 BedroomsMartha Lake 2 Bedrooms
Martha Lake Apartments with PoolMartha Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Martha Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
North Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College