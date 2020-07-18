16404 1st Park SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 2.5 Bath + Office in BOTHELL!! Move in now! - GREAT LOCATION- Bothell Townhome!



This elegant living home features extra BIG & BRIGHT Living room, 9ft ceiling/hardwood flrs/gas FP, huge breakfast bar with granite slab counters Kitchen w/ SS appliances, MOUNTAIN view Master w/ en-Suite Bath & walk-in-closet, This home also incs Office/Den, 2 car garage, storage. Great location, walk to MC towncenter, w/ easy Access to Alderwood & Boeing, I-5 & 405!



3 bed 2.5 bath + Office in Bothell 2000sfqt, 3 stories, pet-friendly, with attached garage and small back patio. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).



-Great neighborhood close to Mill Creek city center!

-Pet-friendly!

-Only 10 years old!

-Attached garage!

-Beautiful hard floor living room



Terms:

-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move-in

-First-month rent is due on move-in

-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)

-$100 admin fee

-$350/pet deposit + $100/pet fee due on move-in

-Combined income must be 3x rental amount

-6 OR 18-month lease term.



(RLNE5335120)