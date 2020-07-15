Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath townhome in Lynnwood's Forest on Filbert community - Beautiful corner lot 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Lynnwood's Forest on Filbert community. Enjoy an open layout throughout including bedrooms & bathrooms on every level. Kitchen features quartz tops, stainless appliances, center island/breakfast bar, large walk in pantry & ductless A/C. Main level fenced rear patio area perfect for bbq's including low maintenance landscape. Extra-long 2 car tandem garage with space for add'l storage. Minutes from I-5, I-405 & Bothell-Everett Hwy. Nearby dining & shopping including the Alderwood Mall. Located in the Edmonds School District w/ nearby parks for outdoor fun. Pets (2 max) are considered case by case w/ additional security deposit. Front & side yard/landscaping maintained by HOA. Unit is occupied, please do not disturb.



AVAILABLE: 7/15/20



- Monthly Rent: $2,895.00

- Refundable Security Deposit: $2,895.00

- Application Fee: 43.00 (per applicant)

- Tenant pays all utilities



Link to application screening criteria below

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



* 360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE



Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.



(RLNE5894262)