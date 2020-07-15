All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:52 AM

1225 Filbert Road Unit A1

1225 Filbert Road · (425) 387-0559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1225 Filbert Road, Martha Lake, WA 98036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 · Avail. now

$2,895

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath townhome in Lynnwood's Forest on Filbert community - Beautiful corner lot 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Lynnwood's Forest on Filbert community. Enjoy an open layout throughout including bedrooms & bathrooms on every level. Kitchen features quartz tops, stainless appliances, center island/breakfast bar, large walk in pantry & ductless A/C. Main level fenced rear patio area perfect for bbq's including low maintenance landscape. Extra-long 2 car tandem garage with space for add'l storage. Minutes from I-5, I-405 & Bothell-Everett Hwy. Nearby dining & shopping including the Alderwood Mall. Located in the Edmonds School District w/ nearby parks for outdoor fun. Pets (2 max) are considered case by case w/ additional security deposit. Front & side yard/landscaping maintained by HOA. Unit is occupied, please do not disturb.

AVAILABLE: 7/15/20

- Monthly Rent: $2,895.00
- Refundable Security Deposit: $2,895.00
- Application Fee: 43.00 (per applicant)
- Tenant pays all utilities

Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

* 360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.

(RLNE5894262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 have any available units?
1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 have?
Some of 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 offers parking.
Does 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 have a pool?
No, 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 have accessible units?
No, 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1225 Filbert Road Unit A1 has units with air conditioning.
