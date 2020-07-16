All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

924 183rd Pl SE

924 183rd Place Southeast · (425) 458-4848
Location

924 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 924 183rd Pl SE · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Bothell 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bath Home! Great Location, Great Neighborhood! - Nicely maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Bright and sunny, with lots of windows, vaulted ceilings. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs. Open concept living room with gas fireplace. Nicely designed and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous countertops and backsplash. Cozy breakfast nook overlooking patio and back yard. Convenient half bath downstairs. Master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, spacious 5 piece bath. High end washer and dryer included. Fully fenced back yard with paved patio, great for entertaining! 2 car attached garage. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants, North Creek Park. Small pet possible with prior approval, additional deposit and fees apply.

YEAR BUILT: 2001

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Community Playground

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Woodside | Middle/Jr High: Heatherwood | High: Henry M. Jackson

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
2 Car Attached Garage

HEATING
Gas Forced Air

UTILITIES INCLUDED
No Utilities Included

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2695.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY – Pets Accepted
The following policy applies:
• Pet is possible with prior approval
• Pet must be over 2 years old
• Pet must neutered or spayed
• Pet must be and under 30lbs
• No aggressive breeds
• Other restrictions may apply
• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

(RLNE4961543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

