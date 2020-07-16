924 183rd Pl SE

Amenities

Beautiful Bothell 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bath Home! Great Location, Great Neighborhood! - Nicely maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Bright and sunny, with lots of windows, vaulted ceilings. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs. Open concept living room with gas fireplace. Nicely designed and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous countertops and backsplash. Cozy breakfast nook overlooking patio and back yard. Convenient half bath downstairs. Master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, spacious 5 piece bath. High end washer and dryer included. Fully fenced back yard with paved patio, great for entertaining! 2 car attached garage. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants, North Creek Park. Small pet possible with prior approval, additional deposit and fees apply.



YEAR BUILT: 2001



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Community Playground



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Woodside | Middle/Jr High: Heatherwood | High: Henry M. Jackson



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

2 Car Attached Garage



HEATING

Gas Forced Air



UTILITIES INCLUDED

No Utilities Included



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2695.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY – Pets Accepted

The following policy applies:

• Pet is possible with prior approval

• Pet must be over 2 years old

• Pet must neutered or spayed

• Pet must be and under 30lbs

• No aggressive breeds

• Other restrictions may apply

• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties



