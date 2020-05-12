All apartments in Maplewood
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:32 AM

3506 109th St Ct NW

3506 109th Street Court Northwest · (253) 858-7368
Location

3506 109th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332
Peacock Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3506 109th St Ct NW · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill
3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill. Approximately 10 minutes from Highway 16, close to the YMCA and a major shopping center, this house features a 2 car attached garage, large yard, deck, washer/dryer, double pane storm windows and a great room in the front of the house. Large windows let in lots of natural light, and skylights showcase the vaulted ceilings. The spacious master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom! The kitchen is complete with granite tile counters, laminate flooring, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric range. This home is a must see! No Pets. No Smoking Property.

3506 109th St. Ct. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $1,850.00/month
Deposit: $1,750.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available May 1
Currently Occupied
Call for Information
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 109th St Ct NW have any available units?
3506 109th St Ct NW has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3506 109th St Ct NW have?
Some of 3506 109th St Ct NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 109th St Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
3506 109th St Ct NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 109th St Ct NW pet-friendly?
No, 3506 109th St Ct NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 3506 109th St Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 3506 109th St Ct NW does offer parking.
Does 3506 109th St Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 109th St Ct NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 109th St Ct NW have a pool?
No, 3506 109th St Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 3506 109th St Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 3506 109th St Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 109th St Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 109th St Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 109th St Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 109th St Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.
