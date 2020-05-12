Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill

3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill. Approximately 10 minutes from Highway 16, close to the YMCA and a major shopping center, this house features a 2 car attached garage, large yard, deck, washer/dryer, double pane storm windows and a great room in the front of the house. Large windows let in lots of natural light, and skylights showcase the vaulted ceilings. The spacious master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom! The kitchen is complete with granite tile counters, laminate flooring, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric range. This home is a must see! No Pets. No Smoking Property.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



3506 109th St. Ct. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $1,850.00/month

Deposit: $1,750.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available May 1

Currently Occupied

Call for Information

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



No Pets Allowed



