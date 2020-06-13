/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maple Valley, WA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1228 sqft
Community. Nature. Active living. Modern convenience. Welcome home to Ascend. Experience the best of Pacific Northwest living at the brand-new Ascend Maple Valley.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
28108 224th Avenue South East
28108 224th Avenue Southeast, Maple Valley, WA
Available now, in Elk Run HOA 4bed/2.5bath 2,490 SF home in Maple Valley, This beautiful home has an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. With quality fixtures, washer and dryer as well.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22424 SE 244th St
22424 Southeast 244th Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1990 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fabulous home for rent in Maple Valley - Property Id: 295161 Welcome to this fabulous 3 bedrooms + den or 4th bedroom home in Maple Valley.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27459 209th Ct. SE
27459 209th Court Southeast, Maple Valley, WA
Application Approved - Maple Valley Stunning Newer 5+ Bedroom 2.75 Bath - Application Approved - Stunning 2014 5 bedroom plus den/bonus and 2.75 bath in desirable Maple Valley.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
22438 S.E. 279th St.
22438 Southeast 279th Street, Maple Valley, WA
MAPLE VALLEY - WASHINGTON - Beautifully remodeled, huge 5-bedroom home. Large windows offer abundant natural light and sweeping views. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, handsome floors and gleaming quartz counter tops.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23393 SE 248th St.
23393 Southeast 248th Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1310 sqft
Desirable Belmont Woods - 23393 SE 248th St. Maple Valley, WA Picture perfect and exquisitely maintained 3br home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 33
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
22827 SE 282nd St
22827 Southeast 282nd Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1570 sqft
22827 SE 282nd St Available 04/10/19 Great 3 bed with huge yard! - Dont miss this light, bright and airy 3 bed/2.5 ba home in center of Maple Valley! Walk into lovely entry with coat hooks and living room with lg windows and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Maple Valley
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1130 sqft
Located close to Hwy 167 and I-5 for easy access to Tacoma and Downtown Seattle. Child- and family-friendly living, with a resident playground and landscaped grounds.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1123 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
6 Units Available
Chinook Park
320 Chinook Ave, Enumclaw, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1029 sqft
Located on acres of lush land in the heart of Enumclaw, Chinook Park Apartment Homes is an easy commute to Renton, Tacoma or Seattle.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Talus
11 Units Available
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1107 sqft
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gilman
1 Unit Available
Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,062
1207 sqft
Stupendous choice for lovers of the outdoors with three national parks nearby. Complex allows dogs and cats. Sauna, hot tub, pool and gym available for residents. Units contain washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Squak Mountain
6 Units Available
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1200 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cascade
1 Unit Available
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
22628 106th Avenue Southeast
22628 106th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA
This house is not listed for rent on Craigslist. Accepting Section 8 Vouchers. Single Family home on a Large 16,728 Sq Ft lot. Located on the East Hill of Kent close to everything you could ever need and just a short drive to the sounder station.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
14022 Southeast 281st Place
14022 Southeast 281st Place, Kent, WA
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Kent! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Available mid-May..
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
22524 134th Plaza South East
22524 134th Pl SE, Kent, WA
Available two weeks from date of application approval! Super spacious home in Fern Crest Community. This home offers two master suites, plus two additional bedrooms, den and 3.5 bathrooms over 3,640 Sq Ft.
