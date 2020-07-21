Amenities

27405 237th Place SE Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Glacier Park 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - ***Application Pending***



This beautiful home offers a spacious, bright, and open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the large kitchen with eating space, bar, and stainless steel appliances. Relax in the Master suite with 5-piece bath, walk-in closet and charming window seat. Features three additional oversize bedrooms. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to Cedar River Trail and Four Corners shopping. Blocks from the new Tahoma High School and other award winning Tahoma schools!



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 09/01/2019



