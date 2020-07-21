All apartments in Maple Valley
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

27405 237th Place SE

27405 237th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27405 237th Place Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
27405 237th Place SE Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Glacier Park 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - ***Application Pending***

This beautiful home offers a spacious, bright, and open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the large kitchen with eating space, bar, and stainless steel appliances. Relax in the Master suite with 5-piece bath, walk-in closet and charming window seat. Features three additional oversize bedrooms. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to Cedar River Trail and Four Corners shopping. Blocks from the new Tahoma High School and other award winning Tahoma schools!

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 09/01/2019

#544

(RLNE3450031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27405 237th Place SE have any available units?
27405 237th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
Is 27405 237th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
27405 237th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27405 237th Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27405 237th Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 27405 237th Place SE offer parking?
No, 27405 237th Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 27405 237th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27405 237th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27405 237th Place SE have a pool?
No, 27405 237th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 27405 237th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 27405 237th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27405 237th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27405 237th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27405 237th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27405 237th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
