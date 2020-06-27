All apartments in Maple Valley
25082 235th way Se
25082 235th way Se

25082 235th Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

25082 235th Way Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
My Rainier view in this Stunning 5 bed home! - Saying this home Stunning does not do this home justice! Enjoy sweeping Mt Rainier views from the Haida entertainment living room with fireplace! Inside is high end gorgeous cabinets with live edge island and high end stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and master has sweeping tree line view and Mt Rainier! Downstairs is epic media room with projector and big screen tv, closet, wet bar and separate wine cellar. Wired speakers inside and out, a/c, heat pump and all the bells and whistles.

(RLNE5058523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25082 235th way Se have any available units?
25082 235th way Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 25082 235th way Se have?
Some of 25082 235th way Se's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25082 235th way Se currently offering any rent specials?
25082 235th way Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25082 235th way Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 25082 235th way Se is pet friendly.
Does 25082 235th way Se offer parking?
No, 25082 235th way Se does not offer parking.
Does 25082 235th way Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25082 235th way Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25082 235th way Se have a pool?
No, 25082 235th way Se does not have a pool.
Does 25082 235th way Se have accessible units?
No, 25082 235th way Se does not have accessible units.
Does 25082 235th way Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 25082 235th way Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25082 235th way Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25082 235th way Se has units with air conditioning.
