Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning fireplace media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

25082 235th way Se Available 09/01/19 My Rainier view in this Stunning 5 bed home! - Saying this home Stunning does not do this home justice! Enjoy sweeping Mt Rainier views from the Haida entertainment living room with fireplace! Inside is high end gorgeous cabinets with live edge island and high end stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and master has sweeping tree line view and Mt Rainier! Downstairs is epic media room with projector and big screen tv, closet, wet bar and separate wine cellar. Wired speakers inside and out, a/c, heat pump and all the bells and whistles.



(RLNE5058523)