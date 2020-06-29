24706 234th Way SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Maple Valley - Well maintained 3-bedroom house in desirable Belmont Woods. Bright and open floor plan connects kitchen with family and dining area. Large windows in the family room lets in abundance of light. The slider off the kitchen area opens to the fully fenced huge backyard with a large deck perfect for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, perfect condition. Oversized 2 car garage with additional storage space. This home truly is lovely!



Terms: First month's rent $2250 and deposit $2250; Application fee of $40. Sorry No Pets, No Smoking. Please contact Arjita Bansal at 425 443 3480 or email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com for a private viewing.



**Please note that if you apply online, $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



No Pets Allowed



