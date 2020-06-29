All apartments in Maple Valley
Find more places like 24706 234th Way SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
24706 234th Way SE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

24706 234th Way SE

24706 234th Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Valley
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

24706 234th Way Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Maple Valley - Well maintained 3-bedroom house in desirable Belmont Woods. Bright and open floor plan connects kitchen with family and dining area. Large windows in the family room lets in abundance of light. The slider off the kitchen area opens to the fully fenced huge backyard with a large deck perfect for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, perfect condition. Oversized 2 car garage with additional storage space. This home truly is lovely!

Terms: First month's rent $2250 and deposit $2250; Application fee of $40. Sorry No Pets, No Smoking. Please contact Arjita Bansal at 425 443 3480 or email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com for a private viewing.

**Please note that if you apply online, $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5143404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24706 234th Way SE have any available units?
24706 234th Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
Is 24706 234th Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
24706 234th Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24706 234th Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 24706 234th Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 24706 234th Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 24706 234th Way SE offers parking.
Does 24706 234th Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24706 234th Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24706 234th Way SE have a pool?
No, 24706 234th Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 24706 234th Way SE have accessible units?
No, 24706 234th Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24706 234th Way SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24706 234th Way SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24706 234th Way SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24706 234th Way SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Similar Pages

Maple Valley 2 BedroomsMaple Valley 3 Bedrooms
Maple Valley Apartments with GymMaple Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Maple Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College