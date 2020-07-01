All apartments in Maple Valley
21806 SE 237th St
21806 SE 237th St

21806 Southeast 237th Street · No Longer Available
Location

21806 Southeast 237th Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 04/05/20 Spacious house near Hwy 18 and 169 - Property Id: 245093

3 nice size bedroom includes a master bedroom with dual closets and private full bath. Roof, garage door, carpet, vinyl and more installed Nov 2015. Large 2 car garage. Great location in the desirable and growing Maple Valley. Easy 2 minute access to freeway 18 and 169, shopping and recreation. Neighborhood park and Lake Wilderness both nearby. Tahoma High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245093
Property Id 245093

(RLNE5646299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21806 SE 237th St have any available units?
21806 SE 237th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 21806 SE 237th St have?
Some of 21806 SE 237th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21806 SE 237th St currently offering any rent specials?
21806 SE 237th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21806 SE 237th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21806 SE 237th St is pet friendly.
Does 21806 SE 237th St offer parking?
Yes, 21806 SE 237th St offers parking.
Does 21806 SE 237th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21806 SE 237th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21806 SE 237th St have a pool?
No, 21806 SE 237th St does not have a pool.
Does 21806 SE 237th St have accessible units?
No, 21806 SE 237th St does not have accessible units.
Does 21806 SE 237th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21806 SE 237th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 21806 SE 237th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 21806 SE 237th St does not have units with air conditioning.

