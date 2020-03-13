16642 184th Ave SE

Amenities

Very Cute Rambler with RV Parking and Two Car Garage! - Home has been completely remodeled with brand new floors, new paint, cabinets & granite counter tops. Appliances like a new hot water tank, along with newer windows, garage door and roof have also been replaced. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spacious living and kitchen area which opens up to a nice deck and private patio. An extra bonus with this cute rambler is that it has RV parking with gravel driveway and almost half an acre lot with a partially fenced back yard and shed. Home sits on a cul-de-sac and beside it sits an open lot.Top Rated Tahoma School District. Easy commuting to Bellevue, Seattle, Issaquah and Maple Valley, Hwy's 169 & 18. Close to local fishing/swimming lakes and trails. Enjoy beautiful sunny days on your covered deck w/almost 1/2 acre fenced lot! Plenty of parking for RV, boats or guests. For a personal viewing please contact Millie at 425-299-5207 or millie@sjapm.com



