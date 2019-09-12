7533 E Van Buren St

Amenities
2 Bedroom Pet friendly House - Property Id: 150981
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, fenced back yard, has ele. heat, all appl. stay including new washer dryer, fridge, stove, micro hood over the glass top stove, large new storage shed in the backyard for storing your stuff. Close to bus and or ferry. Near California and Mile Hill. Includes water and sewer. Garage is only !/2 deep cannot park a normal car, Pets ok on approval. Nice neighborhood, 1st, last and deposit AVAILABLE NOW
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150981p
Property Id 150981
(RLNE5143029)