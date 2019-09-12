7533 E Van Buren St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom Pet friendly House - Property Id: 150981



Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, fenced back yard, has ele. heat, all appl. stay including new washer dryer, fridge, stove, micro hood over the glass top stove, large new storage shed in the backyard for storing your stuff. Close to bus and or ferry. Near California and Mile Hill. Includes water and sewer. Garage is only !/2 deep cannot park a normal car, Pets ok on approval. Nice neighborhood, 1st, last and deposit AVAILABLE NOW

AVAILABLE NOW

Property Id 150981



