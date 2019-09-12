All apartments in Manchester
Last updated September 12 2019

7533 E Van Buren St

7533 East Van Buren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7533 East Van Buren Avenue, Manchester, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Pet friendly House - Property Id: 150981

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, fenced back yard, has ele. heat, all appl. stay including new washer dryer, fridge, stove, micro hood over the glass top stove, large new storage shed in the backyard for storing your stuff. Close to bus and or ferry. Near California and Mile Hill. Includes water and sewer. Garage is only !/2 deep cannot park a normal car, Pets ok on approval. Nice neighborhood, 1st, last and deposit AVAILABLE NOW
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150981p
Property Id 150981

(RLNE5143029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

