Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4 BD 3 BA House for rent - $3,750.00- Available now - Beautiful 4 BD 3 BA two-story single family home for rent for $3,750.00 per month. This house is located off of highway 522 in very quiet and secluded neighborhood in the Highland Park Estates. Conveniently located less than a mile from all your necessary shopping markets and stores. Nearby schools include Northshore School District with highly rated elementary and high schools. This house includes:



- 2 car attached garage

- Master bedroom and master bath

- Additional den/office space downstairs

- Brand new flooring

- Huge outdoor deck and patio

- Large front yard and enormous back yard with beautiful garden spaces

- Large detached shed/additional parking garage with lots of storage

- Lots of parking space with garages and driveway going into the back of the property

- Wood and gas burning fireplaces

- House equipped with ready-to-use security system (please inquire for more details)



Leasing Terms:



- 12 month lease

- Utilities paid by tenant

- Monthly rent: $3750.00

- Security Deposit: $3750.00

- Advanced Payment of Last Month's Rent: $3750.00 (Payment plan available with good credit)

- Application fees: $50 per applicant



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Sound Investment Advisors does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



Please call (206) 850-3945 to schedule a tour.



COVID-19 Touring Guidelines: All prospects must wear a mask. Please maintain social distancing (6 feet apart). All prospects should remove or cover shoes when entering home. There may not be more than 2 people in the building at a time. Thank you for your cooperation and efforts to keep each other safe.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829240)