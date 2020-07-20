All apartments in Lynnwood
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

4127 Fieldstone Dr

4127 Fieldstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4127 Fieldstone Drive, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to rent in privately located Stonebridge Community. - Updated 3 level unit in Stonebridge Community. Pristine inside and out. Open floor plan with distinctive separation between living space and entertaining area. Large windows for natural lighting with tall ceiling accent by beautiful chandelier. Contemporary look with touch of class. Wood floor, upgraded accessories and fixtures. White quartz counter tops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances and more. Well manage condo complex located near everyday amenities.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Application fee $ 35.00 is non-refundable and it includes credit report, residence history, and criminal background check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4013194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Fieldstone Dr have any available units?
4127 Fieldstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
Is 4127 Fieldstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Fieldstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Fieldstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4127 Fieldstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnwood.
Does 4127 Fieldstone Dr offer parking?
No, 4127 Fieldstone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4127 Fieldstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 Fieldstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Fieldstone Dr have a pool?
No, 4127 Fieldstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Fieldstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4127 Fieldstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Fieldstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 Fieldstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4127 Fieldstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4127 Fieldstone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
