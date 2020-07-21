4121 191st Street Southwest

Amenities

Classic, Clean, Freshly painted! Convenient with great curb appeal on a cul de sac

Meticulously maintained. Formal living and Dining Room.

Kitchen with tile counters and floor, updated cabs. Entertainment deck.

3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms.

Record room and extra finished room(4th br potential) downstairs.

New wood floor in downstairs record room.

Fenced, private yard, lovely landscaping, fruit trees, garden space.

Walk to shops, Lynnwood Rec Center, Library.

Nice & quiet neighborhood, convenient location.

First/last/deposit ($1500), $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small size pet on a case by case basis.

Available now.



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity