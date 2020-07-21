All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like 4121 191st Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
4121 191st Street Southwest
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

4121 191st Street Southwest

4121 191st Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4121 191st Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic, Clean, Freshly painted! Convenient with great curb appeal on a cul de sac
Meticulously maintained. Formal living and Dining Room.
Kitchen with tile counters and floor, updated cabs. Entertainment deck.
3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms.
Record room and extra finished room(4th br potential) downstairs.
New wood floor in downstairs record room.
Fenced, private yard, lovely landscaping, fruit trees, garden space.
Walk to shops, Lynnwood Rec Center, Library.
Nice & quiet neighborhood, convenient location.
First/last/deposit ($1500), $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small size pet on a case by case basis.
Available now.

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 191st Street Southwest have any available units?
4121 191st Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 4121 191st Street Southwest have?
Some of 4121 191st Street Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 191st Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4121 191st Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 191st Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 191st Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4121 191st Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 4121 191st Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4121 191st Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 191st Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 191st Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 4121 191st Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4121 191st Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4121 191st Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 191st Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 191st Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 191st Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 191st Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novela
16604 48th Ave
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd
Lynnwood, WA 98087
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest
Lynnwood, WA 98036
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLynnwood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lynnwood Apartments with BalconiesLynnwood Apartments with Parking
Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College