17503 60th Avenue West

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!!



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31,2020.



Call us now to book your showing!



HURRY! HURRY!



Pretty, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in Lynnwood, WA.



This spacious and comfy unit features hardwood/tile flooring, recessed/track lighting, large windows with blinds, and skylights. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space, and garbage disposal. Large built-in closets and bookshelves in the bedrooms. Vanity cabinets, shower stalls and shower/tub combo each enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel furnished its bathrooms. In-unit washer and dryer. Smoking is not allowed though. It also comes with a large covered garage and a huge yard surrounded by trees and greenery.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=St2x9fuQvqB



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Daleway Park Basketball Court, North Lynnwood Park, and Wilcox Park.



Bus lines:

119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.4 mile

101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.6 mile

Swift Everett - Aurora Village - 0.7 mile



