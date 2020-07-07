All apartments in Lynnwood
17503 60th Avenue West
17503 60th Avenue West

Location

17503 60th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31,2020.

Call us now to book your showing!

HURRY! HURRY!

Pretty, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in Lynnwood, WA.

This spacious and comfy unit features hardwood/tile flooring, recessed/track lighting, large windows with blinds, and skylights. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space, and garbage disposal. Large built-in closets and bookshelves in the bedrooms. Vanity cabinets, shower stalls and shower/tub combo each enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel furnished its bathrooms. In-unit washer and dryer. Smoking is not allowed though. It also comes with a large covered garage and a huge yard surrounded by trees and greenery.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=St2x9fuQvqB

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Daleway Park Basketball Court, North Lynnwood Park, and Wilcox Park.

Bus lines:
119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.4 mile
101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.6 mile
Swift Everett - Aurora Village - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5702769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17503 60th Avenue West have any available units?
17503 60th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 17503 60th Avenue West have?
Some of 17503 60th Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17503 60th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
17503 60th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17503 60th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 17503 60th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 17503 60th Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 17503 60th Avenue West offers parking.
Does 17503 60th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17503 60th Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17503 60th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 17503 60th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 17503 60th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 17503 60th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 17503 60th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 17503 60th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17503 60th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 17503 60th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.

