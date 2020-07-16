All apartments in Liberty Lake
1311 N Simpson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:35 PM

1311 N Simpson

1311 North Simpson Road · (253) 733-1317
Location

1311 North Simpson Road, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
Liberty Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,975

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*Spacious living room with gas fireplace
*Sliding doors lead to the large deck
*Kitchen appliances include a gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator with ice and water, and a dishwasher
*Master bedroom includes walk-in closet
*Master bath with double vanity, separate soaking tub, and shower
*Upper level has 3 bedrooms
*Lower daylight level has family room - already wired for speakers
*Additional 4th bedroom and bathroom with washer and dryer
*Extra deep garage has plenty of room for 3 cars
*Gas forced air heat and central Air Conditioning
*Pet negotiable with references and additional deposit/fees
*NO SMOKING
*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

“All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 N Simpson have any available units?
1311 N Simpson has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1311 N Simpson have?
Some of 1311 N Simpson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 N Simpson currently offering any rent specials?
1311 N Simpson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 N Simpson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 N Simpson is pet friendly.
Does 1311 N Simpson offer parking?
Yes, 1311 N Simpson offers parking.
Does 1311 N Simpson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 N Simpson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 N Simpson have a pool?
No, 1311 N Simpson does not have a pool.
Does 1311 N Simpson have accessible units?
No, 1311 N Simpson does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 N Simpson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 N Simpson has units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 N Simpson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1311 N Simpson has units with air conditioning.
