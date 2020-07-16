1311 N Simpson

Amenities
*Spacious living room with gas fireplace
*Sliding doors lead to the large deck
*Kitchen appliances include a gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator with ice and water, and a dishwasher
*Master bedroom includes walk-in closet
*Master bath with double vanity, separate soaking tub, and shower
*Upper level has 3 bedrooms
*Lower daylight level has family room - already wired for speakers
*Additional 4th bedroom and bathroom with washer and dryer
*Extra deep garage has plenty of room for 3 cars
*Gas forced air heat and central Air Conditioning
*Pet negotiable with references and additional deposit/fees
*NO SMOKING
*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
“All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified."