3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Liberty Lake, WA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Liberty Lake
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Greenacres
2 Units Available
Barker Ridge
18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1253 sqft
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liberty Lake
1 Unit Available
23715 E 1st Ave
23715 East 1st Avenue, Spokane County, WA
Liberty Lk 4 Bed 3 Bath rancher close to Golf & Lake w/ Beach acc option - Classic Liberty Lake 4 Bedroom 3 Bath rancher just a block away from the golf course and 2 blocks from the public boat launch. Open floor plan with lots of natural light.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
1917 N Harmony Lane
1917 North Harmony Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
1917 N Harmony Lane Available 06/15/20 5 bedroom home in the Valley - Home offers, open layout with 5 bedrooms and 2 baths, split level. Deck and fenced backyard, with great views. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty Lake
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spokane Valley
23 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Spokane Valley
21 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Greenacres
6 Units Available
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1168 sqft
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
19 N. Conklin Rd.
19 North Conklin Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1217 sqft
19 N. Conklin Rd. Available 06/14/20 VERADALE HOME ON 1/4 ACRE - 3 BED, 1 BATH W/ 1 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with space to spread out.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Veradale
1 Unit Available
1324 N Best
1324 North Best Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1324 N Best Available 06/16/20 $2,000- 4 Bd / 2 Ba Home in Spokane Valley Near Valley Mall - This 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home is located in the Spokane Valley near the Spokane Valley Mall, I-90 and shopping areas! Split level entry with two (2) bedrooms
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
713 N Jakeman Ln
713 N Jakeman Ln, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
Beautiful, spacious newer townhouse on a quiet street with all new homes around. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this well-appointed home features comfortable living with: - Open floor plan on the main floor with high ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1942 sqft
Beautiful new construction home.
Results within 10 miles of Liberty Lake
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1306 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Opportunity
33 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 N. Elm Rd.
505 North Elm Road, Post Falls, ID
505 N. Elm Rd.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millwood
1 Unit Available
3009 N Stout Rd 3009
3009 North Stout Road, Millwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Unit 3009 Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 295643 No shared-walls duplex! 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 living rooms, 1 office/workspace, dining room space and good sized kitchen. Lots of storage & closets.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Veradale
1 Unit Available
2725 S Bolivar
2725 South Bolivar Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rancher in great south valley neighborhood - Amazing kept home in established south valley neighborhood that is turn key ready. 3 Bed 2 full bath on main floor with over 1300 sq/ft of space.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3754 N Mashie Rd
3754 N Mashie St, Post Falls, ID
3754 N Mashie Rd Available 06/15/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON MASHIE RD (APP#135) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** 4 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 2210 SQFT DOUBLE STORY HOUSE WITH
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3145 Cami Dr.
3145 W Cami Ave, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
3145 Cami Dr.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4017 S Best Ct
4017 South Best Court, Spokane County, WA
Spokane Valley Home - Property Id: 257132 Beautifully updated in 2019 with gorgeous Granite, hardwood flooring, new carpet throughout, incredible bathrooms, and laundry rooms, wainscoting office, bay windows in most of the rooms, beautiful entryway
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Veradale
1 Unit Available
1217 N Mamer RD
1217 N Mamer Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1900 sqft
Spacious duplex in the Valley - This duplex has been kept in amazing condition, a very open layout offering 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It is located off the main road in a quite setting. This property also has central vac throughout the property.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop
3239 North Alfalfa Loop, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1330 sqft
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Post Falls Neighborhood - Charming rancher in the desirable Fieldstone neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17295 W Woodlake Dr
17295 West Woodlake Drive, Hauser, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4416 sqft
17295 W Woodlake Dr Available 07/06/20 Hauser Lake Views from this Beautiful Luxury Home! - When you have all the comforts of home, Hauser Lake views, and spectacular sunsets, why would you want to head out to make the commute every
