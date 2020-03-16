16201 Meadow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse, call for details, 253.649.2416. Don't miss this great location! Meadows Edge welcomes you home! 2019 NEW 2 bed 2.5 1,408 sq ft!! Tour NOW https://youtu.be/bl72c5HqrnA. Open concept main floor. 2 car tandem garage. Quartz counter tops, luxury laminate hardwood flooring, tile, all appliances included, two car garage & more! Commuters dream with easy access 405/I-5/Park & Ride. Convenient to shopping & dining. Rent: $2,200.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.