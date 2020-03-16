16201 Meadow Road

Amenities
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse, call for details, 253.649.2416. Don't miss this great location! Meadows Edge welcomes you home! 2019 NEW 2 bed 2.5 1,408 sq ft!! Tour NOW https://youtu.be/bl72c5HqrnA. Open concept main floor. 2 car tandem garage. Quartz counter tops, luxury laminate hardwood flooring, tile, all appliances included, two car garage & more! Commuters dream with easy access 405/I-5/Park & Ride. Convenient to shopping & dining. Rent: $2,200.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.