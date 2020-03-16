All apartments in Larch Way
Last updated March 16 2020 at 8:15 PM

16201 Meadow Road

16201 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16201 Meadow Road, Larch Way, WA 98087

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse, call for details, 253.649.2416. Don't miss this great location! Meadows Edge welcomes you home! 2019 NEW 2 bed 2.5 1,408 sq ft!! Tour NOW https://youtu.be/bl72c5HqrnA. Open concept main floor. 2 car tandem garage. Quartz counter tops, luxury laminate hardwood flooring, tile, all appliances included, two car garage & more! Commuters dream with easy access 405/I-5/Park & Ride. Convenient to shopping & dining. Rent: $2,200.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16201 Meadow Road have any available units?
16201 Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larch Way, WA.
What amenities does 16201 Meadow Road have?
Some of 16201 Meadow Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16201 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
16201 Meadow Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16201 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 16201 Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larch Way.
Does 16201 Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 16201 Meadow Road does offer parking.
Does 16201 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16201 Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16201 Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 16201 Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 16201 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 16201 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16201 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16201 Meadow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16201 Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16201 Meadow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
