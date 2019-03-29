16030 Meadow Rd

Amenities

Martha Lake 3 Bedroom Home, on a nice half acre lot. - Well kept home on over half acre lot. Old world charmer home features three bedrooms, two and three-quarters bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and dining room with oversized windows. Large deck overlooks a mature landscaped yard, gardens, and a sports court. Enjoy two large living spaces with cozy fireplace and wet bar for entertaining. The property has a large detached two car garage/shop with ample parking. Ideal location for commuting, a short drive to Ash Way Park & Ride, and lots of shopping and schools. One year lease only. Small pets will be considered. No smoking.



