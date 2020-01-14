16004 Motor Pl

Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath Pet Friendly - Property Id: 188839



Whole home for rent! 3 bed, 2 bath rambler in Lynnwood, right off I-5 and 164th. Newly renovated interior. Large living room and kitchen. Master bedroom has separate bathroom. Brand new HVAC with heating and cooling. Utility room with washer and dryer.

Ample amount of uncovered parking, large partially enclosed backyard.



Available mid December for move in. 1st Months rent + Security Deposit due upon move in.



Pets are welcome with $250 non-refundable pet deposit/ per pet. Amount of pets approved on case by case basis.

No smoking



Applicants will need to fill out formal application online complete with rent history, employment verification, credit history, and background check.



Home available for tour by appointment only. Please contact Craig for showing via Call, Text or Email

CThandcraftedhomes@gmail.com

2064843806

Move in date is flexible.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188839

