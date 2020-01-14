All apartments in Larch Way
16004 Motor Pl
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

16004 Motor Pl

16004 Motor Place · No Longer Available
Location

16004 Motor Place, Larch Way, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Pet Friendly - Property Id: 188839

Whole home for rent! 3 bed, 2 bath rambler in Lynnwood, right off I-5 and 164th. Newly renovated interior. Large living room and kitchen. Master bedroom has separate bathroom. Brand new HVAC with heating and cooling. Utility room with washer and dryer.
Ample amount of uncovered parking, large partially enclosed backyard.

Available mid December for move in. 1st Months rent + Security Deposit due upon move in.

Pets are welcome with $250 non-refundable pet deposit/ per pet. Amount of pets approved on case by case basis.
No smoking

Applicants will need to fill out formal application online complete with rent history, employment verification, credit history, and background check.

Home available for tour by appointment only. Please contact Craig for showing via Call, Text or Email
CThandcraftedhomes@gmail.com
2064843806
Move in date is flexible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188839
Property Id 188839

(RLNE5392799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16004 Motor Pl have any available units?
16004 Motor Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larch Way, WA.
What amenities does 16004 Motor Pl have?
Some of 16004 Motor Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16004 Motor Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16004 Motor Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16004 Motor Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16004 Motor Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16004 Motor Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16004 Motor Pl offers parking.
Does 16004 Motor Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16004 Motor Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16004 Motor Pl have a pool?
No, 16004 Motor Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16004 Motor Pl have accessible units?
No, 16004 Motor Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16004 Motor Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16004 Motor Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 16004 Motor Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16004 Motor Pl has units with air conditioning.

