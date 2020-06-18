409 1st Street

Amenities

Perfect Location For This Vintage Langley Home! - Directly across the street from the Inn at Langley this vintage home in downtown is literally moments from all that Langley has to offer! Beautiful landscaping creates a private paradise with two entrances. This home has been lovingly maintained and boasts real wood floors through-out, a large living room with great windows and real wood burning fireplace a spacious dining area for your table, two bedrooms and one bath with stall shower! The detached garage has alley access and there is an extra room for your tools, bikes, kayaks and a bonus room perfect for an at home office! Just walk out of your back door to go to work! The kitchen has all that you need and is open and ready for you to make your meals! This home will not last long. One year lease to start, tenant pays all utilities which includes Langley Water. Sorry.. no pets, no exceptions and no smoking. Call for your appointment today!



