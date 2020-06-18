All apartments in Langley
409 1st Street
409 1st Street

409 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

409 1st St, Langley, WA 98260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect Location For This Vintage Langley Home! - Directly across the street from the Inn at Langley this vintage home in downtown is literally moments from all that Langley has to offer! Beautiful landscaping creates a private paradise with two entrances. This home has been lovingly maintained and boasts real wood floors through-out, a large living room with great windows and real wood burning fireplace a spacious dining area for your table, two bedrooms and one bath with stall shower! The detached garage has alley access and there is an extra room for your tools, bikes, kayaks and a bonus room perfect for an at home office! Just walk out of your back door to go to work! The kitchen has all that you need and is open and ready for you to make your meals! This home will not last long. One year lease to start, tenant pays all utilities which includes Langley Water. Sorry.. no pets, no exceptions and no smoking. Call for your appointment today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 1st Street have any available units?
409 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Langley, WA.
Is 409 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Langley.
Does 409 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 409 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 1st Street have a pool?
No, 409 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 409 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
