4626 South 364th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! With 1,754 sqft of living space, hardwood and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and 2 fireplaces this home will not last long! Located just off Military Road with easy access to local freeways for commuting, close to Five Mile Lake Park with all of its beauty and near all the shopping and dining that Auburn has to offer! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Walk up to this great home with its charming covered porch for relaxing each day. Step inside and notice all of the renovations throughout. The living room comes with a cozy wood fireplace for added warmth. The large dining room flows nicely into the fantastic kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and rich wood cabinets all ready for entertaining. A slider door allows access to the beautiful fully-fenced backyard with a storage shed and large patio for BBQ's and gatherings. Landscaping is included! Sit back and enjoy the beauty of the yard! Just down the hall are the adorable 2 bedrooms and hall bathroom. A convenient laundry room with washer and dryer included. The beautiful master bedroom features an additional fireplace, walk-in closet and great ensuite bath with large soaking tub. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL months rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.