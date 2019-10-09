All apartments in Lakeland South
Last updated October 9 2019 at 4:45 PM

4626 South 364th Street

4626 South 364th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4626 South 364th Street, Lakeland South, WA 98001
Lakeland South

Amenities

Welcome to this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! With 1,754 sqft of living space, hardwood and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and 2 fireplaces this home will not last long! Located just off Military Road with easy access to local freeways for commuting, close to Five Mile Lake Park with all of its beauty and near all the shopping and dining that Auburn has to offer! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Walk up to this great home with its charming covered porch for relaxing each day. Step inside and notice all of the renovations throughout. The living room comes with a cozy wood fireplace for added warmth. The large dining room flows nicely into the fantastic kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and rich wood cabinets all ready for entertaining. A slider door allows access to the beautiful fully-fenced backyard with a storage shed and large patio for BBQ's and gatherings. Landscaping is included! Sit back and enjoy the beauty of the yard! Just down the hall are the adorable 2 bedrooms and hall bathroom. A convenient laundry room with washer and dryer included. The beautiful master bedroom features an additional fireplace, walk-in closet and great ensuite bath with large soaking tub. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL months rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 South 364th Street have any available units?
4626 South 364th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland South, WA.
What amenities does 4626 South 364th Street have?
Some of 4626 South 364th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 South 364th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4626 South 364th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 South 364th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4626 South 364th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4626 South 364th Street offer parking?
No, 4626 South 364th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4626 South 364th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4626 South 364th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 South 364th Street have a pool?
Yes, 4626 South 364th Street has a pool.
Does 4626 South 364th Street have accessible units?
No, 4626 South 364th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 South 364th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4626 South 364th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4626 South 364th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4626 South 364th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
