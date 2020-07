Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

410 - Breathtaking Mountain View! - Enjoy the picturesque view of Mount Rainier from your large deck overlooking the valley. New heat pump means you will keep cool in the summer heat. Huge picture windows in the living room and dining room upstairs plus a family room downstairs that leads to the back yard. Two bedrooms upstairs, one downstairs and two full baths. Washer and Dryer are included. Ready for move in. Contact us for a tour!



Teresa@zaran.com

253-941-4012



(RLNE5662445)