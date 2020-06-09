All apartments in Lakeland South
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

35804 23rd Pl S

35804 23rd Place South · No Longer Available
Location

35804 23rd Place South, Lakeland South, WA 98003
Lakeland South

Ideal Location!! - **Application Pending**

A commuters dream! This wonderful one story home is located in an ideal area of Federal Way. On the outskirts of town, this home is quietly nested in unincorporated King County. You are only minutes away from I-5 and HWY 18. Costco and other shopping and dining are within minutes as well. Enjoy being close to Enchanted Village for it's yearly adventures.
Lakeland Elementary, Sequoyah Middle School and Todd Beamer are all within 5 minutes of the home, as well.

Forrest@havenrent.com

#1115

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779698)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 35804 23rd Pl S have any available units?
35804 23rd Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland South, WA.
Is 35804 23rd Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
35804 23rd Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35804 23rd Pl S pet-friendly?
No, 35804 23rd Pl S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland South.
Does 35804 23rd Pl S offer parking?
No, 35804 23rd Pl S does not offer parking.
Does 35804 23rd Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35804 23rd Pl S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35804 23rd Pl S have a pool?
No, 35804 23rd Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 35804 23rd Pl S have accessible units?
No, 35804 23rd Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 35804 23rd Pl S have units with dishwashers?
No, 35804 23rd Pl S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35804 23rd Pl S have units with air conditioning?
No, 35804 23rd Pl S does not have units with air conditioning.

