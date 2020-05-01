34216 42nd Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

HOME LOCATED ON CORNER LOT - This home is located on a large corner lot with fenced rear yard with storage shed, and a great deck for a barbeque. Youll love this adorable rambler with newer laminate floors throughout, and carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has recently been updated with granite countertops, newer cabinetry, and stainless side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The living room has wood burning fireplace and French doors to your back deck. This adorable home also has large one car garage, and full size washer and dryer. Great location for commuting, just minutes from freeway access, shopping, restaurants, and walking distance to Lake Geneva Park. Call today to schedule your private showing!



No Pets Allowed



