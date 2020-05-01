All apartments in Lakeland South
34216 42nd Ave S
34216 42nd Ave S

34216 42nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

34216 42nd Avenue South, Lakeland South, WA 98001
Lakeland South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HOME LOCATED ON CORNER LOT - This home is located on a large corner lot with fenced rear yard with storage shed, and a great deck for a barbeque. Youll love this adorable rambler with newer laminate floors throughout, and carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has recently been updated with granite countertops, newer cabinetry, and stainless side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The living room has wood burning fireplace and French doors to your back deck. This adorable home also has large one car garage, and full size washer and dryer. Great location for commuting, just minutes from freeway access, shopping, restaurants, and walking distance to Lake Geneva Park. Call today to schedule your private showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34216 42nd Ave S have any available units?
34216 42nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland South, WA.
What amenities does 34216 42nd Ave S have?
Some of 34216 42nd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34216 42nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
34216 42nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34216 42nd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 34216 42nd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland South.
Does 34216 42nd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 34216 42nd Ave S offers parking.
Does 34216 42nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34216 42nd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34216 42nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 34216 42nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 34216 42nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 34216 42nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 34216 42nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34216 42nd Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 34216 42nd Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 34216 42nd Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
