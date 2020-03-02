All apartments in Lake Stickney
Find more places like 3230 148th St SW F5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stickney, WA
/
3230 148th St SW F5
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

3230 148th St SW F5

3230 148th St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stickney
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3230 148th St SW, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End Unit 3B/2.5BA Townhouse in Lynnwood - Property Id: 229820

End unit 2-story townhouse unit features a beautiful open floor plan. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, full height backsplash, stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinets with soft close drawers and doors. Living space warms by its modern fireplace and laminate wood flooring throughout. Main floor ductless AC included. Master bedroom with master suite and huge walk-in close. Attached one-car garage. Convenient location to Alderwood Mall, restaurants and retails. Easy access to I-405.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229820
Property Id 229820

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 148th St SW F5 have any available units?
3230 148th St SW F5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 3230 148th St SW F5 have?
Some of 3230 148th St SW F5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 148th St SW F5 currently offering any rent specials?
3230 148th St SW F5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 148th St SW F5 pet-friendly?
No, 3230 148th St SW F5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stickney.
Does 3230 148th St SW F5 offer parking?
Yes, 3230 148th St SW F5 offers parking.
Does 3230 148th St SW F5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3230 148th St SW F5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 148th St SW F5 have a pool?
No, 3230 148th St SW F5 does not have a pool.
Does 3230 148th St SW F5 have accessible units?
No, 3230 148th St SW F5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 148th St SW F5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 148th St SW F5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 148th St SW F5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3230 148th St SW F5 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stickney 3 BedroomsLake Stickney Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stickney Apartments with GarageLake Stickney Apartments with Parking
Lake Stickney Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WA
Fife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College