3230 148th St SW F5

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

End Unit 3B/2.5BA Townhouse in Lynnwood - Property Id: 229820



End unit 2-story townhouse unit features a beautiful open floor plan. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, full height backsplash, stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinets with soft close drawers and doors. Living space warms by its modern fireplace and laminate wood flooring throughout. Main floor ductless AC included. Master bedroom with master suite and huge walk-in close. Attached one-car garage. Convenient location to Alderwood Mall, restaurants and retails. Easy access to I-405.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229820

Property Id 229820



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5589036)