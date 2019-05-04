Amenities

1821 144th Lane SW Available 06/01/19 A Dream Home for Commuters and Entertainers! Close to I-5/405, Boeing! Pets Neg! - **If you see this home advertised for less, it is a scam**

This home is an entertainer's dream! Open and spacious with great flow and natural light throughout. The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous with SS package, pantry, granite slab countertops, and an island larger than my bedroom! A fantastic bar stays with the house. Large entry, wood floors throughout the main level, gas fireplace, guest bathroom, even a nook for your piano! Sliders lead out to a private deck.



The beautiful iron spindle staircase leads to the well-laid-out 2nd floor which has 4 generous bedrooms, 2 baths, a dedicated laundry room, a bathroom with double sinks, plus an office space. The master suite is so massive, there's PLENTY of room for a king-size bed, a sitting area and gym equipment! The master bath features a luxurious soaking tub, glass shower, double sinks, and a sizeable closet with a 2nd door leading to the conveniently located laundry room.



Located on a quiet cul-de-sac close to I-5, I-405, Ash Way Park & Ride, Boeing, Alderwood Mall, Mill Creek and many neighborhood parks in walking distance - plus the new Lake Stickney Community & Dog Park was just constructed and is right down the road! The park contains diverse forest, wetland, stream and open-water habitat for fish and wildlife. Amenities include a playground, picnic tables, walking trails, parking, portable restroom, and a fully-fenced off-leash dog area. Mukilteo School District.



What the owners most like about the house: "The open floorplan, the wonderful neighbors, and the street is very quiet!"



- Pet(s) negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.

-Tenants pay utilities and are responsible for yard care.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month.

- Administrative Fee of $250

- Security Deposit of $3,000

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



