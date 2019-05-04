All apartments in Lake Stickney
1821 144th Lane SW
Last updated May 4 2019 at 12:47 AM

1821 144th Lane SW

1821 144th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1821 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1821 144th Lane SW Available 06/01/19 A Dream Home for Commuters and Entertainers! Close to I-5/405, Boeing! Pets Neg! - **If you see this home advertised for less, it is a scam**
This home is an entertainer's dream! Open and spacious with great flow and natural light throughout. The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous with SS package, pantry, granite slab countertops, and an island larger than my bedroom! A fantastic bar stays with the house. Large entry, wood floors throughout the main level, gas fireplace, guest bathroom, even a nook for your piano! Sliders lead out to a private deck.

The beautiful iron spindle staircase leads to the well-laid-out 2nd floor which has 4 generous bedrooms, 2 baths, a dedicated laundry room, a bathroom with double sinks, plus an office space. The master suite is so massive, there's PLENTY of room for a king-size bed, a sitting area and gym equipment! The master bath features a luxurious soaking tub, glass shower, double sinks, and a sizeable closet with a 2nd door leading to the conveniently located laundry room.

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac close to I-5, I-405, Ash Way Park & Ride, Boeing, Alderwood Mall, Mill Creek and many neighborhood parks in walking distance - plus the new Lake Stickney Community & Dog Park was just constructed and is right down the road! The park contains diverse forest, wetland, stream and open-water habitat for fish and wildlife. Amenities include a playground, picnic tables, walking trails, parking, portable restroom, and a fully-fenced off-leash dog area. Mukilteo School District.

What the owners most like about the house: "The open floorplan, the wonderful neighbors, and the street is very quiet!"

- Pet(s) negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.
-Tenants pay utilities and are responsible for yard care.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month.
- Administrative Fee of $250
- Security Deposit of $3,000
- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE4859669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 144th Lane SW have any available units?
1821 144th Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 1821 144th Lane SW have?
Some of 1821 144th Lane SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 144th Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
1821 144th Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 144th Lane SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 144th Lane SW is pet friendly.
Does 1821 144th Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 1821 144th Lane SW offers parking.
Does 1821 144th Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 144th Lane SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 144th Lane SW have a pool?
No, 1821 144th Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 1821 144th Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 1821 144th Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 144th Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 144th Lane SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 144th Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 144th Lane SW does not have units with air conditioning.
